Man sentenced in purchase of bullets used in killing rampage
An eastern Pennsylvania man accused of having purchased the bullets another man used to kill three people at random has been sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison. Twenty-two-year-old Robert Jourdain of Easton was sentenced Monday in Lehigh County after pleading guilty last month to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.
