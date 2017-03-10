Man sentenced in purchase of bullets ...

Man sentenced in purchase of bullets used in killing rampage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

An eastern Pennsylvania man accused of having purchased the bullets another man used to kill three people at random has been sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison. Twenty-two-year-old Robert Jourdain of Easton was sentenced Monday in Lehigh County after pleading guilty last month to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 4 hr Jimmy Franks 1,295
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 13 hr PA Tax Burden 2,711
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 16 hr 30packaday 10
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Mon Sandra 95
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) Mon Julio 4
Pyramid Schemes near you. Mar 24 pattyboiman12 1
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... Mar 24 Illegals going no... 6
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC