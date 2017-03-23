Man gets 3-6 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash
A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to three to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a drunken driving crash that left one of his passengers dead. Jonathan Dinan, of Lake Como, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Fri
|pattyboiman12
|1
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Fri
|Illegals going no...
|6
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Wyo
|1,317
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 21
|moron turd
|1,294
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Mar 18
|Christshariahns
|2
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC