Man admits to running $54M green-energy Ponzi scheme
A Georgia man admitted Thursday that he ran a $54 million Ponzi scheme built on false promises of green energy technology that would turn trash into fuel and "carbon-negative" housing developments, neither of which were ever fully developed. Troy Wragg pleaded guilty in federal court in Philadelphia on Thursday to conspiracy and securities fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|lgbtq
|112
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa...
|Feb 27
|commenters
|1
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|Feb 26
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Feb 24
|He Named Me Black...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC