Man accused of punching man, choking woman:a

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP - A Shippensburg man is charged after he allegedly punched a man and choked a woman, Pennsylvania State Police said Tre Oshea Igus, 24, is charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor strangulation, misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment, court documents show.

