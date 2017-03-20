'Madam Secretary:' Climate Change Agr...

'Madam Secretary:' Climate Change Agreement Is This Generation's 'Moon Shot'

In the episode titled "Swept Away" of CBS's Madam Secretary Sunday night, Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord is planning a meeting with the Dalai Lama but is keeping it on the down low until China signs on to President Dalton's climate change agreement the Stockholm Protocol, which is described as "the moon shot of our generation." At the very beginning of the show, the viewer is assaulted with climate change propaganda.

