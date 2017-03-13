Machines replacing workers: fed budge...

Machines replacing workers: fed budget to look at historic economic challenge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Worker displacement by new technologies is arguably an under-told story of the last U.S. election - people often talked about Ohio and Pennsylvania's coal miners and steel workers, less so about the technologies pushing them aside: automated steel production, and the 3D underground imaging finding cheaper natural gas. Workers and robots labour side-by-side with plastic thread made from recycled bottles at the Repreve Bottle Processing Center, part of the Unifi textile company in Yadkinville, N.C., in an October 21, 2016, file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ... 18 hr Christshariahns 2
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Fri Toothitori 1,316
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... Mar 16 Righty01 5
BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ... Mar 15 Hastert trickledown 1
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) Mar 15 Sean Splicer 41
News Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests Mar 14 lgbtq 2
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Mar 14 Kay 14
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC