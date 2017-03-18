Letter from Pennsylvania: Problems & ...

Letter from Pennsylvania: Problems & Possibilities for State System Schools

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education must reduce capacity and/or consolidate degree programs at its 14-member schools if they are to survive and prosper, says a scholar at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. The system is a state-owned group of universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ... 12 hr Christshariahns 2
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Fri Toothitori 1,316
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... Thu Righty01 5
BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ... Wed Hastert trickledown 1
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) Mar 15 Sean Splicer 41
News Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests Mar 14 lgbtq 2
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Mar 14 Kay 14
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,814 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC