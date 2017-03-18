Letter from Pennsylvania: Problems & Possibilities for State System Schools
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education must reduce capacity and/or consolidate degree programs at its 14-member schools if they are to survive and prosper, says a scholar at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. The system is a state-owned group of universities.
