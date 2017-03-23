Letter from Pennsylvania: A Governor's Mixed Signals on Shale Gas
A strange dichotomy has emerged within the administration of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf regarding the shale gas industry. And it's increasingly difficult for thinking people to bridge the practical and intellectual chasm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 21
|moron turd
|1,294
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Mar 18
|Christshariahns
|2
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 17
|Toothitori
|1,316
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 16
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Mar 15
|Sean Splicer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC