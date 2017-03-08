Legalizing the recreational use of marijuana could provide needed revenue for Pennsylvania.
According to a piece that appeared a couple of years back in The Inquirer , authorities in Pennsylvania were arresting about 21,000 people annually for possession of marijuana, and another 5,500 for growing pot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Yuri
|76
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Mar 5
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|lgbtq
|113
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC