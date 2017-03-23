Lawrence Township considers updating ...

Lawrence Township considers updating codes and fees

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors recently authorized the township planning commission begin work on updating the township's codes and fees. Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner asked for the authorization because the township hasn't updated its codes and fees for some time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pyramid Schemes near you. Mar 24 pattyboiman12 1
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... Mar 24 Illegals going no... 6
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Mar 24 Wyo 1,317
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Mar 21 moron turd 1,294
Red Star On Homes (Jul '06) Mar 19 jewspotter 137
News Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ... Mar 18 Christshariahns 2
BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ... Mar 15 Hastert trickledown 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC