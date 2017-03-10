Lawmakers unveil four bills to streng...

Lawmakers unveil four bills to strengthen Pennsylvania Protection From Abuse laws

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

The figure, according to numbers supplied by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, is the second lowest in a decade. However, many advocates believe it's still far too many.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 5 hr wild man 9
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 6 hr Burnsy 1,296
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 23 hr PA Tax Burden 2,711
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Tue 30packaday 10
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Mon Sandra 91
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) Mon Julio 4
Pyramid Schemes near you. Mar 24 pattyboiman12 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC