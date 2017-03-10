Jury selection finished in trial of barracks ambush suspect
Jury selection is finished in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a state trooper and wounding another in an ambush outside their rural Pennsylvania barracks. The jury will weigh murder charges against 33-year-old Eric Frein .
