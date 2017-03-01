Judge explains why porn emails barred from ex-AG Kane trial
A judge is defending the conviction of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane in a perjury case, including a decision to bar evidence about a pornographic email scandal at the state prosecutors' office. Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy wrote in a 103-page opinion Thursday that none of the issues Kane's lawyers have raised about her trial and conviction would justify overturning the verdict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|19 hr
|Stedman
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Fri
|OITNB
|7
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Trueword
|73
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Fri
|lgbtq
|113
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC