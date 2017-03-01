Judge explains why porn emails barred from ex-AG Kane trial

A judge is defending the conviction of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane in a perjury case, including a decision to bar evidence about a pornographic email scandal at the state prosecutors' office. Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy wrote in a 103-page opinion Thursday that none of the issues Kane's lawyers have raised about her trial and conviction would justify overturning the verdict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.