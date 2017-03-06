Jerry Sandusky transferred to medium-...

Jerry Sandusky transferred to medium-security prison

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility in western Pennsylvania. State prison officials say the 73-year-old was initially assigned to the State Correctional Institution-Greene because he was considered to be vulnerable given the nature of his child-sex abuse conviction, and his high profile.

