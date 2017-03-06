Jerry Sandusky transferred to medium-security prison
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility in western Pennsylvania. State prison officials say the 73-year-old was initially assigned to the State Correctional Institution-Greene because he was considered to be vulnerable given the nature of his child-sex abuse conviction, and his high profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Sun
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mar 3
|Trueword
|73
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|lgbtq
|113
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC