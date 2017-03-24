IUP student now facing homicide charge in fraternity brother's death
A 19-year-old Indiana University of Pennsylvania student has been charged with homicide in the February death of his fraternity brother, Indiana District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said Thursday. Brady DiStefano, 19, of Johnstown, was initially charged with aggravated assault after witnesses said he got into a fight with 20-year-old Caleb Zweig on Feb. 3. in Indiana.
