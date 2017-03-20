I-78 truck stop proves key in fight a...

I-78 truck stop proves key in fight against N.J.'s opioid crisis

One of the first lines of defense against New Jersey's opioid drug epidemic is a highway truck weigh station among the green hills of the state's rural northwestern region. Trucks pulling into New Jersey from Pennsylvania on Interstate 78 Interstate 78 , or preparing to leave, stop there for a quick size and weight check.

