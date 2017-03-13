Historical marker for tennis great Ti...

Historical marker for tennis great Tilden rejected again

18 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this April 1930, file photo, Bill Tilden trains on Rot Weiss grounds at Grunewald near Berlin, Germany A Pennsylvania state commission has again rejected a historical marker for the Philadelphia home court of tennis great Bill Tilden. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission last week approved a panel's 4-1 recommendation against the idea.

