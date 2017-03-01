Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of ...

Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of global workforce

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This July 25, 2011, file photo shows Hershey's chocolate in Overland Park, Kan. Hershey Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) 19 hr Public School Choice 111
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 19 hr tomin cali 4
News The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ... Tue Tommy Tumber 2
News Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa... Feb 27 commenters 1
News Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa... Feb 26 Alien Touch 1
News One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o... Feb 24 He Named Me Black... 5
News Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out Feb 24 spytheweb 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC