Hemp will soon return to Pennsylvania...

Hemp will soon return to Pennsylvania with approval of 16 research projects

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Hemp, a member of the cannabis species, was once a major Pennsylvania cash crop used to make rope and other fabrics and it may be once again. If you ever wondered how the various Hempfield townships got their name, you need look no further than this non-psychotropic cousin of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 2 hr moron turd 1,294
Red Star On Homes (Jul '06) Sun jewspotter 137
News Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ... Mar 18 Christshariahns 2
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Mar 17 Toothitori 1,316
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... Mar 16 Righty01 5
BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ... Mar 15 Hastert trickledown 1
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) Mar 15 Sean Splicer 41
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,703,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC