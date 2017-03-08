There are on the PennLive.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests. In it, PennLive.com reports that:

While residents in Allison Hill have been abuzz in recent weeks about a reported increase in immigration raids and arrests, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said there have been no widespread "roundups" of undocumented immigrants. Instead, Papenfuse said immigration agents told police Friday that they are serving targeted warrants, "not randomly looking to deport residents."

