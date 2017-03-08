Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
There are 1 comment on the PennLive.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests. In it, PennLive.com reports that:
While residents in Allison Hill have been abuzz in recent weeks about a reported increase in immigration raids and arrests, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said there have been no widespread "roundups" of undocumented immigrants. Instead, Papenfuse said immigration agents told police Friday that they are serving targeted warrants, "not randomly looking to deport residents."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at PennLive.com.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,964
Location hidden
|
#1 35 min ago
all illegals are to be deported,all who aid abet harbor and shield are to be charged then jailed.seems very simple. if illegals do not want to get deported,they can leave , if criminals who help them do not want to be charged and jailed don't do it . all things on this issue are straight forward cut and dry. no reason to try and make it complicated by lib mumbo jumbo,there is no grey area.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Toothitori
|1,307
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Public School Choice
|114
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Thu
|Yuri
|76
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Mar 5
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC