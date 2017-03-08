Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigra...

Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests

There are 1 comment on the PennLive.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests. In it, PennLive.com reports that:

While residents in Allison Hill have been abuzz in recent weeks about a reported increase in immigration raids and arrests, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said there have been no widespread "roundups" of undocumented immigrants. Instead, Papenfuse said immigration agents told police Friday that they are serving targeted warrants, "not randomly looking to deport residents."

tomin cali

all illegals are to be deported,all who aid abet harbor and shield are to be charged then jailed.seems very simple. if illegals do not want to get deported,they can leave , if criminals who help them do not want to be charged and jailed don't do it . all things on this issue are straight forward cut and dry. no reason to try and make it complicated by lib mumbo jumbo,there is no grey area.
