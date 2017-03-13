Gov. Tom Wolf to Pennsylvanians: 'Don't go to work tomorrow'
If Winter Storm Stella leaves your roads impassable Tuesday morning, you have permission--at least from the governor, for what it's worth--to call out. "Don't go to work tomorrow," Tom Wolf said, at a press conference as the state mobilized its response to the storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|17 min
|Wyo
|1,308
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|John
|1,292
|State lawmakers target 'illegal alien invasion'...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Woman with HIV trying to infect men
|Sun
|Source
|1
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|Mar 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 9
|Public School Choice
|114
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mar 9
|Yuri
|76
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC