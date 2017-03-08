Getting There: George Washington Bridge carries long history
It's the bridge we love to hate. Congested, expensive - charging a $15 toll - and lacking the modern design of the soon-to-be completed new Tappan Zee Bridge, the George Washington Bridge is best to be avoided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Toothitori
|1,307
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Public School Choice
|114
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Thu
|Yuri
|76
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Mar 5
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC