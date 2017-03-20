Franklin County makes ICE's Top-10 list

Franklin County makes ICE's Top-10 list

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Evening Sun

Franklin County makes ICE's Top-10 list U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has listed Franklin County among the top uncooperative counties in the U.S. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://ponews.co/2mJwtdj CHAMBERSBURG - Franklin County, whose electorate overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump in 2016, is on the top-10 list of jurisdictions that do not comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests for detainers. The county tied for eighth among the nation's top "non-compliant jurisdictions" denying detainers for removable aliens, according to ICE's first weekly report required by presidential order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 9 hr moron turd 1,294
Red Star On Homes (Jul '06) Sun jewspotter 137
News Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ... Mar 18 Christshariahns 2
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Mar 17 Toothitori 1,316
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... Mar 16 Righty01 5
BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ... Mar 15 Hastert trickledown 1
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) Mar 15 Sean Splicer 41
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC