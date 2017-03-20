Franklin County makes ICE's Top-10 list U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has listed Franklin County among the top uncooperative counties in the U.S. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://ponews.co/2mJwtdj CHAMBERSBURG - Franklin County, whose electorate overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump in 2016, is on the top-10 list of jurisdictions that do not comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests for detainers. The county tied for eighth among the nation's top "non-compliant jurisdictions" denying detainers for removable aliens, according to ICE's first weekly report required by presidential order.

