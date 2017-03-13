Flights scrapped, schools closed as N...

Flights scrapped, schools closed as Nor'easter lashes region

15 hrs ago

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The storm was expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

