First eaglet hatches in Hanover

8 hrs ago

The first eaglet of 2017 has hatched in the nest near Codorus State Park on Monday at 6:32 a.m. The miracle of life was witnessed by the viewers of the Hanover eagle cam, the livestream produced by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and HDOnTap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

