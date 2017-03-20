First eaglet hatches in Hanover
First eaglet hatches in Hanover Congratulations are in order-- the Hanover eagles are parents once again. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://evesun.co/2nrsTci They're gonna do the same thing in the same park in the same tree in the same nest around the same time of the year but with new eggs! The first eaglet of 2017 has hatched in the nest near Codorus State Park on Monday at 6:32 a.m. The miracle of life was witnessed by the viewers of the Hanover eagle cam, the livestream produced by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and HDOnTap.
