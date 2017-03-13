Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers federal probe
A Pennsylvania house fire that killed two children has triggered a federal safety investigation after local officials said it was caused by a malfunctioning hoverboard, believed to be the first fatal blaze in the United States caused by one of the devices. Two girls were killed in Harrisburg on March 10 in a fire that the local fire department said it had traced to a battery-operated hoverboard that was charging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|53 min
|Christshariahns
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|15 hr
|Toothitori
|1,316
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Thu
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Wed
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Mar 15
|Sean Splicer
|41
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|Mar 14
|lgbtq
|2
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Mar 14
|Kay
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC