Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers federal probe

A Pennsylvania house fire that killed two children has triggered a federal safety investigation after local officials said it was caused by a malfunctioning hoverboard, believed to be the first fatal blaze in the United States caused by one of the devices. Two girls were killed in Harrisburg on March 10 in a fire that the local fire department said it had traced to a battery-operated hoverboard that was charging.

