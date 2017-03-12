Fatal fire, car crash linked to hover...

Fatal fire, car crash linked to hoverboard explosion in Pennsylvania

Two deaths have been linked to a fire ignited by a hoverboard in Pennsylvania's city of Harrisburg; a 3-year-old girl in the blaze and a firefighter in a crash racing to rescue victims. Ashanti Hughes suffered burns over 95 percent of her body in a fire that apparently was started by a recharging hoverboard around 8 p.m. Friday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

