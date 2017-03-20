Family: Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presents 'James and the Giant Peach'
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre brings Roald Dahl's 'James and the Giant Peach' to Bethlehem Friday to March 26. Children will be taken on a wild adventure when Pennsylvania Youth Theatre brings author Roald Dahl's classic "James and the Giant Peach" to life. It runs at the Ice House in Bethlehem from Friday to March 26. Anything is possible for young James Trotter, who discovers a magical escape from his cruel aunts Spiker and Sponge.
