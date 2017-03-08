Eric Frein's lawyers, DA, continue se...

Eric Frein's lawyers, DA, continue search for jurors for accused state-trooper shooter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

But much like the first day of jury selections on Thursday, the prosecution and defense had only begun the two-week process of sifting through the questionnaires, dismissing just a handful of jurors for reasons not necessarily pertaining to the case - like an inability to hear or sit through the proceedings. And on Monday, with the remaining 193, the sides will begin individual questioning to find the right panel of 12 jurors and six alternates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests 9 hr tomin cali 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Fri Toothitori 1,307
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Mar 9 Public School Choice 114
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Mar 9 Yuri 76
Election Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14) Mar 6 lgbtq 8
A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ... Mar 5 Ambulance Chaser 2
News Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13) Mar 2 Steve Gratman 59
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC