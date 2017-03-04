Environmental budget cuts get pushbac...

Environmental budget cuts get pushback in Pennsylvania

13 hrs ago

A federal official's warning that Pennsylvania is not adequately enforcing safe drinking water standards after years of budget cuts has prompted a bipartisan environmental council to advise lawmakers to boost funding to protect the environment. The warning, in December, was just the latest from a federal agency that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is not adequately staffed to carry out its mission.

