Drink water in Pennsylvania? Trump's budget puts your health at risk, regulator says
A swimmer takes to the waters of the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg, in a file photo. The river and its tributaries are at the center of a plan to improve water quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|31 min
|Wyo
|1,315
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Thu
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Wed
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Sean Splicer
|41
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|Tue
|lgbtq
|2
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Kay
|14
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|1,293
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC