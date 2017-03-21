Despite nearby casinos, no spike seen in compulsive gambling
Western Pennsylvania's first legal casino opened at The Meadows 10 years ago this June amid warnings from some opponents that a surge in the region's level of compulsive gambling was inevitable, leading to increased bankruptcy, divorce, crime and other societal ills. If such an increase has taken place in the course of the decade, it's hidden under the radar, just as is typically the case with gambling addiction itself.
