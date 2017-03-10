Democrats Face Election Fraud Lawsuit...

Democrats Face Election Fraud Lawsuit Over Pennsylvania Special Election

18 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Former Green Party vice presidential candidate Cheri Honkala, a well known activist in the Philadelphia area, emerged as a viable contender for state representative of Pennsylvania's 197th district in a special election held on March 21. The district has a long record of corruption. The past state legislator, Democrat Leslie Acosta, resigned after pleading guilty to money laundering in 2016.

