Democrats Face Election Fraud Lawsuit Over Pennsylvania Special Election
Former Green Party vice presidential candidate Cheri Honkala, a well known activist in the Philadelphia area, emerged as a viable contender for state representative of Pennsylvania's 197th district in a special election held on March 21. The district has a long record of corruption. The past state legislator, Democrat Leslie Acosta, resigned after pleading guilty to money laundering in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|4 hr
|Sandra
|95
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|cvb
|9
|Franklin County area police log (Dec '09)
|11 hr
|Julio
|4
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman12
|1
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 24
|Illegals going no...
|6
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Wyo
|1,317
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 21
|moron turd
|1,294
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC