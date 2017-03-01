Cyberattack sidelines Pennsylvania De...

Cyberattack sidelines Pennsylvania Democrats and prompts FBI probe

Democrats in the Pennsylvania state Senate were locked out of the party's computer system Friday after it was sidelined by a cyberattack. The chamber's top Democrat acknowledged the incident in a written statement sent to journalists' phones Friday after the computer system became inoperable, PennLive.com reported .

