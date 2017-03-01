Cyberattack sidelines Pennsylvania Democrats and prompts FBI probe
Democrats in the Pennsylvania state Senate were locked out of the party's computer system Friday after it was sidelined by a cyberattack. The chamber's top Democrat acknowledged the incident in a written statement sent to journalists' phones Friday after the computer system became inoperable, PennLive.com reported .
