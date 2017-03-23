Consumers on ice: Pennsylvania's liquor reforms haven't addressed the real problem
When Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 39 last year - a measure that made reforms to Pennsylvania's archaic alcohol regulatory regime - he praised it, saying, "my goal is to modernize the sale of liquor and beer in Pennsylvania and this reform package finally brings Pennsylvania's wine and spirits system into the 21st century." Reform was seriously overdue; Pennsylvania's government-run liquor monopoly has long been one of the most stringent in the United States, because the state government owns and operates liquor stores .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|moron turd
|1,294
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Mar 18
|Christshariahns
|2
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 17
|Toothitori
|1,316
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 16
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Mar 15
|Sean Splicer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC