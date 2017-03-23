Consumers on ice: Pennsylvania's liqu...

Consumers on ice: Pennsylvania's liquor reforms haven't addressed the real problem

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

When Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 39 last year - a measure that made reforms to Pennsylvania's archaic alcohol regulatory regime - he praised it, saying, "my goal is to modernize the sale of liquor and beer in Pennsylvania and this reform package finally brings Pennsylvania's wine and spirits system into the 21st century." Reform was seriously overdue; Pennsylvania's government-run liquor monopoly has long been one of the most stringent in the United States, because the state government owns and operates liquor stores .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue moron turd 1,294
Red Star On Homes (Jul '06) Mar 19 jewspotter 137
News Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ... Mar 18 Christshariahns 2
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Mar 17 Toothitori 1,316
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... Mar 16 Righty01 5
BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ... Mar 15 Hastert trickledown 1
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) Mar 15 Sean Splicer 41
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC