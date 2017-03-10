Concerns voiced before critical Mon-F...

Concerns voiced before critical Mon-Fayette Expressway vote

Read more: New Jersey Herald

The future of the $1.6 billion Mon-Fayette Expressway faces a crucial vote Monday, and two top local leaders say they aren't convinced the project should move ahead. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto say they are concerned about the huge price tag and expected 25-year build out for the highway and wonder whether other projects could benefit the region more.

