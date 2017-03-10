Central Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show to Feature 140 Vendors
The 2017 Central Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show is scheduled for March 31 through April 2. The 33rd annual Central Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show, which runs Friday through Sunday, will feature more than 140 participating vendors. Abbie Jensen, executive officer at the Builders Association of Central Pennsylvania, notes that the organization will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.
