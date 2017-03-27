Can Marijuana Replace Lost Steel Jobs...

Can Marijuana Replace Lost Steel Jobs? Pennsylvania Town Has High Hopes.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Entrepreneur Magazine

The promise of big profits and job creation continues to draw communities to the legal marijuana industry, particularly in places where the economy has long suffered. Nowhere is this more apparent than in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 8 hr wild man 9
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 9 hr Burnsy 1,296
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Tue PA Tax Burden 2,711
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Tue 30packaday 10
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Mon Sandra 91
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) Mon Julio 4
Pyramid Schemes near you. Mar 24 pattyboiman12 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC