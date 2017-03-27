Can Marijuana Replace Lost Steel Jobs? Pennsylvania Town Has High Hopes.
The promise of big profits and job creation continues to draw communities to the legal marijuana industry, particularly in places where the economy has long suffered. Nowhere is this more apparent than in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|wild man
|9
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Burnsy
|1,296
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|PA Tax Burden
|2,711
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Tue
|30packaday
|10
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Mon
|Sandra
|91
|Franklin County area police log (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Julio
|4
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman12
|1
