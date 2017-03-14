Attorney General Josh Shapiro warns Pennsylvanians to be cautious of...

Attorney General Josh Shapiro warns P...

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today alerted Pennsylvania consumers and businesses to be on the lookout for scams as an expected major winter storm threatens to blanket much of Pennsylvania tomorrow in more than a foot of snow. "As the snow piles up, beware of the scam artists," Attorney General Shapiro said.

