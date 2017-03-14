Attorney General Josh Shapiro warns Pennsylvanians to be cautious of...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today alerted Pennsylvania consumers and businesses to be on the lookout for scams as an expected major winter storm threatens to blanket much of Pennsylvania tomorrow in more than a foot of snow. "As the snow piles up, beware of the scam artists," Attorney General Shapiro said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Wyo
|1,310
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Well Well
|1,293
|State lawmakers target 'illegal alien invasion'...
|18 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Woman with HIV trying to infect men
|Sun
|Source
|1
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|Mar 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 9
|Public School Choice
|114
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mar 9
|Yuri
|76
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC