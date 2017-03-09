AT&T users unable to call 911 in at least 14 states, including Pennsylvania
Some AT&T cellphone users in at least 14 states and Washington, D.C., were unable to call 911 for a few hours on Wednesday night, officials said. City, county, law enforcement and emergency response officials took to social media over the course of almost five hours to warn people across the country of the disruption.
