Appeals court throws out attorney general's lawsuit against nursing home chain
A lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General's Office against a nursing home chain for failure to provide basic services to patients has been dismissed by Commonwealth Court. The suit, filed in July 2015 under then-AG Kathleen Kane's leadership, claimed Golden Gate National Senior Care LLC violated the state's unfair trade practices and consumer protection law through misleading marketing practices.
