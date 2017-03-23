Action on Nuclear Energy Policy Moves...

Action on Nuclear Energy Policy Moves to States as Reactors Come Under Threat

Pennsylvania is home to the first state legislature in the nation to host a nuclear energy caucus. The Pennsylvania General Assembly announced on March 16 the formation of a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers to focus on nuclear energy issues.

