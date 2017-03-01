A student at UPenn's Wharton School n...

A student at UPenn's Wharton School negotiated almost $50,000...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A student at UPenn's Wharton School negotiated almost $50,000 off his yearly tuition - here's how he did it Want college to pay off? Click ahead to read about the 30 majors that yield the highest post-graduation salaries. Want college to pay off? Click ahead to read about the 30 majors that yield the highest post-graduation salaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ... 19 hr Ambulance Chaser 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14) Mar 3 OITNB 7
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Mar 3 Trueword 73
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Mar 3 lgbtq 113
News Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13) Mar 2 Steve Gratman 59
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 1 tomin cali 4
News The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ... Feb 28 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC