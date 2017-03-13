A recharging hoverboard sparked a fire in a Pennsylvania home, killing a toddler
A 3-year-old US girl has died after a hoverboard caught fire while plugged into an electrical socket in three-storey Pennsylvania home. "They heard some sizzling and crackling in the hoverboard and shortly thereafter, it exploded in flames," Brian Enterline, the city of Harrisburg's fire chief, told the Associated Press .
