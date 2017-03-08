A new reign: 2017 Pennsylvania Intern...

A new reign: 2017 Pennsylvania International Pageant will be held at Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Altoona Mirror

Erin Landis, Mrs. Pennsylvania International 2016, did not participate in pageants until her senior year in high school. She went to her first one on a whim, and traveled with her mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) 10 hr Public School Choice 114
WEEU puke (Jan '11) 14 hr WEEU Fake News 1,306
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) 21 hr Yuri 76
Election Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14) Mar 6 lgbtq 8
A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ... Mar 5 Ambulance Chaser 2
News Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13) Mar 2 Steve Gratman 59
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 1 tomin cali 4
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC