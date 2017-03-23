4.2 million fish ready: Pennsylvania trout season set to open

Rachael Frazier stood on the banks of the Wissahickon Creek with her toddler son Logan, both ready to take part in a military-scale operation few outside the fishing community know about: stocking waterways for the April 1 start of trout season in Pennsylvania. The Roxborough mother and son were among volunteers in an effort that spans the state's 283-mile breadth of the state.

