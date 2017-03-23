4.2 million fish ready: Pennsylvania trout season set to open
Rachael Frazier stood on the banks of the Wissahickon Creek with her toddler son Logan, both ready to take part in a military-scale operation few outside the fishing community know about: stocking waterways for the April 1 start of trout season in Pennsylvania. The Roxborough mother and son were among volunteers in an effort that spans the state's 283-mile breadth of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Fri
|pattyboiman12
|1
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Fri
|Illegals going no...
|6
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Wyo
|1,317
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 21
|moron turd
|1,294
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Mar 18
|Christshariahns
|2
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC