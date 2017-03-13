2 Penn St. ex-administrators plead guilty in sex abuse case
Two former Penn State University administrators each pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke. Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz originally were charged with felonies.
