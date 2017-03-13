$157 million Volkswagen emissions-cheating settlement will benefit Washington - Thu, 30 Mar 2017 PST
Volkswagen is paying more than $157 million to 10 states - including Washington - to settle environmental lawsuits over the company's diesel emissions-cheating scandal. In addition to Washington, the company says the money will go to Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|David Coleman
|1,298
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Wed
|wild man
|9
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Mar 28
|PA Tax Burden
|2,711
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 28
|30packaday
|10
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Mar 27
|Sandra
|91
|Franklin County area police log (Dec '09)
|Mar 27
|Julio
|4
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC