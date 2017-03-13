$157 million Volkswagen emissions-che...

$157 million Volkswagen emissions-cheating settlement will benefit Washington - Thu, 30 Mar 2017 PST

Volkswagen is paying more than $157 million to 10 states - including Washington - to settle environmental lawsuits over the company's diesel emissions-cheating scandal. In addition to Washington, the company says the money will go to Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

