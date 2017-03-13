13 killed, 2 hurt when church bus and...

13 killed, 2 hurt when church bus and truck crash in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A Texas state trooper says 12 people were killed in a crash between a church van and a pickup truck on a two-lane highway in southwestern Texas. A Texas state trooper says 12 people were killed in a crash between a church van and a pickup truck on a two-lane highway in southwestern Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 3 hr Jimmy Franks 1,297
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 19 hr wild man 9
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Tue PA Tax Burden 2,711
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Tue 30packaday 10
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Mon Sandra 91
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) Mar 27 Julio 4
Pyramid Schemes near you. Mar 24 pattyboiman12 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC