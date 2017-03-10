101-year-old resident attends borough...

101-year-old resident attends borough's centennial party

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A 101-year-old woman was on hand to celebrate the centennial of the Pennsylvania borough where she has always lived. Margaret Milewski lived in what's now Dupont - about 10 miles southwest of Scranton - since before it was officially incorporated.

